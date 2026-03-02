Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Addresses Telangana Congress Leaders

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Vikarabad, Telangana, to attend a training program for District Congress Committee presidents. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy received him at the airport. Gandhi aimed to strategize on strengthening the party in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, also participating in a Political Affairs Committee meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-03-2026 10:46 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 10:46 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Hyderabad to engage with District Congress Committee presidents from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The visit, part of a training program, highlights efforts to bolster party strategies and unity under Gandhi's leadership. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other Congress figures warmly welcomed him at the RGI airport.

Gandhi's itinerary included a crucial Political Affairs Committee meeting, reflecting a strategic focus on invigorating party momentum in these key southern states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

