Rahul Gandhi Addresses Telangana Congress Leaders

In a significant political move, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Hyderabad to engage with District Congress Committee presidents from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The visit, part of a training program, highlights efforts to bolster party strategies and unity under Gandhi's leadership. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other Congress figures warmly welcomed him at the RGI airport.

Gandhi's itinerary included a crucial Political Affairs Committee meeting, reflecting a strategic focus on invigorating party momentum in these key southern states.

