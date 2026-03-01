Historic Glenmore Building in Nainital Ravaged by Fire

Fire ravaged through the historic British-era Glenmore building in Nainital, Uttarakhand, on Sunday. Although no casualties were reported, the structure, primarily made of wood, suffered extensive damage.

Two families inhabiting the building were evacuated safely, thanks to prompt action by locals and firefighters. Despite valiant efforts, much of the edifice was consumed by the flames.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation, as officials work to determine how this devastating fire originated.