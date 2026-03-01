Historic Glenmore Building in Nainital Ravaged by Fire
A destructive fire gutted the historic British-era Glenmore building in Nainital, Uttarakhand. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the families residing in the building were evacuated safely. Firefighters were unable to salvage most of the wooden structure. The cause of the fire remains unknown.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 01-03-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 22:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Fire ravaged through the historic British-era Glenmore building in Nainital, Uttarakhand, on Sunday. Although no casualties were reported, the structure, primarily made of wood, suffered extensive damage.
Two families inhabiting the building were evacuated safely, thanks to prompt action by locals and firefighters. Despite valiant efforts, much of the edifice was consumed by the flames.
The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation, as officials work to determine how this devastating fire originated.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nainital
- fire
- Glenmore
- building
- evacuation
- safety
- firefighters
- wooden structure
- blaze
- Uttarakhand
ALSO READ
Nepal Steps Up: Ensuring Safety Amidst West Asia Tensions
Urgent Call for Evacuation: Stranded Indians in Global Conflict
Russian Nationals Set for Evacuation Amidst Middle East Tensions
Nepal Ensures Safety of Citizens Amid West Asia Tensions
Negligence in Safety Audits Blamed for Deadly Explosions in Nagpur