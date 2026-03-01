Left Menu

Historic Glenmore Building in Nainital Ravaged by Fire

A destructive fire gutted the historic British-era Glenmore building in Nainital, Uttarakhand. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the families residing in the building were evacuated safely. Firefighters were unable to salvage most of the wooden structure. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 01-03-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 22:19 IST
Fire ravaged through the historic British-era Glenmore building in Nainital, Uttarakhand, on Sunday. Although no casualties were reported, the structure, primarily made of wood, suffered extensive damage.

Two families inhabiting the building were evacuated safely, thanks to prompt action by locals and firefighters. Despite valiant efforts, much of the edifice was consumed by the flames.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation, as officials work to determine how this devastating fire originated.

