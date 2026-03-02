Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Calls for Enhanced Devotee Facilities at Kashi Vishwanath Dham

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during a visit to Varanasi, emphasized the need for improved arrangements for devotees at Kashi Vishwanath Dham and other religious sites. He insisted on reasonable pricing in the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and demanded expedited construction at key heritage sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 02-03-2026 00:59 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 00:59 IST
Yogi Adityanath Calls for Enhanced Devotee Facilities at Kashi Vishwanath Dham
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During his visit to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed enhancing facilities for devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and surrounding religious sites. Aiming to ensure there are no complaints, he urged officials to make proper arrangements aligning with the spiritual importance of these locations.

The chief minister directed that for shops within the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, fair pricing should be maintained, underlining that religious institutions are sites of devotion, not monetization opportunities. He also called for swift progress on construction projects, including the development of ropeway stations and smart roads.

Adityanath's visit included a thorough review of ongoing urban development projects, such as the nearly complete smart road infrastructure and the construction of a new medical college, slated for completion by 2027. He emphasized the need for maintaining historical integrity while ensuring modern facilities for pilgrims.

TRENDING

1
Clash of Titans: Middle East in Crisis After Khamenei's Assassination

Clash of Titans: Middle East in Crisis After Khamenei's Assassination

 Global
2
E-3 Responds to Middle East Tensions Escalation

E-3 Responds to Middle East Tensions Escalation

 France
3
Aftershock: U.S. Strikes and Iran's Uncertain Future

Aftershock: U.S. Strikes and Iran's Uncertain Future

 Global
4
Chaos Erupts in Dubai: Iranian Strikes Shake Emirati Calm

Chaos Erupts in Dubai: Iranian Strikes Shake Emirati Calm

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026