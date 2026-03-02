Yogi Adityanath Calls for Enhanced Devotee Facilities at Kashi Vishwanath Dham

During his visit to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed enhancing facilities for devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and surrounding religious sites. Aiming to ensure there are no complaints, he urged officials to make proper arrangements aligning with the spiritual importance of these locations.

The chief minister directed that for shops within the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, fair pricing should be maintained, underlining that religious institutions are sites of devotion, not monetization opportunities. He also called for swift progress on construction projects, including the development of ropeway stations and smart roads.

Adityanath's visit included a thorough review of ongoing urban development projects, such as the nearly complete smart road infrastructure and the construction of a new medical college, slated for completion by 2027. He emphasized the need for maintaining historical integrity while ensuring modern facilities for pilgrims.