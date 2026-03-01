Left Menu

Crisis in the Middle East: Mourning and Stranded Devotees in Dubai

The Shia community in Ajmer mourns Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei's demise due to a US-Israel attack. Devotees from Jodhpur are stranded in Dubai following flight cancellations due to attacks near Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Saint Amritram Maharaj urges the Indian government for assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-03-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 14:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shia community in Ajmer has declared a three-day period of mourning in response to the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, which was reportedly due to a US-Israel attack. Community leader Syed Asif Ali called on members to abstain from celebrations during this somber time.

In addition to local observances, international ramifications are felt as several devotees from Jodhpur find themselves stranded in Dubai. Their return flights were canceled after attacks occurred near Dubai and Abu Dhabi, leaving them unable to return to India after attending a religious event headed by Saint Amritram Maharaj.

In a video message, Maharaj detailed their predicament and acknowledged support from the Maheshwari community in Dubai, despite rising hotel costs. He has urged the Indian government to expedite their return in light of the unfolding situation.

