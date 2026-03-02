Left Menu

Bridge Collapse Sparks Accountability Measures in Gopalganj

A section of an under-construction bridge in Gopalganj, Bihar, collapsed without injuries. District authorities have ordered strict actions against officials and the contractor for negligence. With a construction cost of Rs 2.87 crore, the bridge was to span the Ghoghari river. Bihar has witnessed multiple bridge collapses in recent years.

A section of a small bridge under construction in Bihar's Gopalganj district collapsed, the administration reported on Monday. Thankfully, no injuries were recorded following the incident on February 28.

The bridge, being erected over the Ghoghari river in Siddhwalia, was part of a Rural Works Department project, budgeted at Rs 2.87 crore. The District Magistrate, Pawan Kumar Sinha, visited the collapse site, mandating severe penalties, including the dismissal of the Assistant and Junior Engineers involved.

The bridge collapse has led to blacklisting the contractor for failing to adhere to quality protocols. This incident adds to a troubling pattern of infrastructure failures, as Bihar has seen numerous bridge collapses over the past year.

