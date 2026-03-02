Left Menu

EuroSchool's TEDxYouth 2026: Embracing Imperfections to Discover Strength

EuroSchool Kharadi hosted the 5th TEDxYouth 2026 event, focusing on embracing imperfections under the theme 'Discover the Strength in Being You.' The platform highlighted resilience, empathy, and authenticity, featuring speakers aged 8-51, including EuroSchool students, to emphasize the importance of genuine self-expression over academic achievements.

  • Country:
  • India

EuroSchool, a prominent K–12 school network in India, held the 5th edition of TEDxYouth 2026 at its Kharadi campus in Pune. Bringing together young changemakers, educators, and thought leaders, the event featured the theme 'Discover the Strength in Being You: Embrace Your Imperfection.'

Aimed at moving beyond academic benchmarks, TEDxYouth 2026 emphasized resilience and authenticity. The initiative transformed students into storytellers, challenging conventional ideas of success by prioritizing self-expression and real-world impact.

This year's event showcased diverse speakers, including EuroSchool students, who shared experiences that underscored the value of lived experiences over age or status. With a strong focus on themes like resilience and empathy, EuroSchool continues to champion holistic education and student empowerment.

