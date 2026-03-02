Left Menu

Tensions Rise After Natanz Nuclear Facility Attack

Iran's Natanz nuclear facility was targeted in U.S. and Israeli military operations, according to Iran's ambassador to the U.N. nuclear watchdog. Reza Najafi confirmed the attack during a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency's board of governors. This incident raises tensions concerning Iran's nuclear activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Austria

The Natanz nuclear facility in Iran, a known site for the country's nuclear program, was reportedly targeted during coordinated military operations by U.S. and Israeli forces, according to Reza Najafi, Iran's ambassador to the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

Najafi disclosed this information during a session of the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation board of governors. Speaking to reporters, he indicated that yet another strike had been conducted against Iran's safeguarded nuclear facilities.

When pressed by Reuters regarding specific locations affected by the assault, Najafi identified the Natanz site as the target. This development adds further strain to the ongoing international discourse surrounding Iran's nuclear undertakings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

