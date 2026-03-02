Tensions Rise After Natanz Nuclear Facility Attack

The Natanz nuclear facility in Iran, a known site for the country's nuclear program, was reportedly targeted during coordinated military operations by U.S. and Israeli forces, according to Reza Najafi, Iran's ambassador to the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

Najafi disclosed this information during a session of the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation board of governors. Speaking to reporters, he indicated that yet another strike had been conducted against Iran's safeguarded nuclear facilities.

When pressed by Reuters regarding specific locations affected by the assault, Najafi identified the Natanz site as the target. This development adds further strain to the ongoing international discourse surrounding Iran's nuclear undertakings.

