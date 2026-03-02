Left Menu

Empowering Arunachal: A New Dawn in Child Rights Awareness

Arunachal Pradesh launched a child rights awareness initiative aimed at creating a safe environment for children. The programme, led by Minister Dasanglu Pul, disseminates pamphlets on critical child protection laws. It encourages public vigilance and reporting of rights violations, advancing awareness and prevention of child abuse and exploitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal move towards child welfare, Arunachal Pradesh launched a comprehensive child rights awareness initiative on Monday, aiming to foster a safe and nurturing environment for children across the state.

Spearheaded by Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul, the programme unveiled a series of pamphlets at the Civil Secretariat. These pamphlets provide vital information on significant laws, including the APSCPCR, Child and Adolescent Labour Act, and POCSO, to educate children, parents, teachers, and the general public.

Addressing the audience, Minister Pul commended the APSCPCR for simplifying complex legal information in the pamphlets, thus empowering children and citizens to understand their rights and responsibilities. She urged the public to proactively report child rights violations to authorities like Child Helpline 1098 and Police ERSS No. 112, reinforcing the state's commitment to child protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

