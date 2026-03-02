Left Menu

Operation Epic Fury: U.S. and Israel Launch Coordinated Strike on Iran

The U.S. and Israel initiated a coordinated military operation named 'Operation Epic Fury' against Iran. Key targets included command infrastructure and ballistic missile sites. The U.S. military confirmed four American casualties and several injuries. The operation's initial phase achieved air superiority, while missile defense systems continue to intercept threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 21:39 IST
The United States and Israel have launched a coordinated military operation against Iran termed 'Operation Epic Fury.' Announced by U.S. General Dan Caine, the attack saw both forces targeting Iran's command infrastructures and ballistic missile sites.

The operation commenced on February 27 with approval from President Donald Trump. U.S. forces made extensive preparations, including air defense readiness and strategic deployments. On February 28, a synchronized wave of air assaults was triggered by an event orchestrated by Israel's military with U.S. intelligence support.

Amidst the operation, more than 1,000 targets were hit in the initial 24-hour period, achieving air superiority. The effort involved American B-2 bombers and was marked by continued engagements against missile threats. Four U.S. service members were killed, with several others injured as the operation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

