Haryana Unveils Ambitious Initiatives for Growth

In a major initiative to tackle environmental concerns, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the launch of a mission aimed at eliminating pollution along the 313-kilometer Yamuna stretch in the state.

The project, expected to be completed by 2026-27, will expand sewage treatment capacities and introduce real-time monitoring of industrial units.

Additional developments include a significant hike in the minimum wage for unskilled workers, installation of millions of smart meters, and procurement of new electric buses for religious destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)