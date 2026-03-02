Haryana Unveils Ambitious Initiatives for Growth
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a mission to eliminate Yamuna pollution, expand sewage treatment, and introduce smart meters. Minimum wages will increase, and ODF model villages are planned. Funding for employee support was proposed. New electric buses and expanded air services will improve transportation.
In a major initiative to tackle environmental concerns, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the launch of a mission aimed at eliminating pollution along the 313-kilometer Yamuna stretch in the state.
The project, expected to be completed by 2026-27, will expand sewage treatment capacities and introduce real-time monitoring of industrial units.
Additional developments include a significant hike in the minimum wage for unskilled workers, installation of millions of smart meters, and procurement of new electric buses for religious destinations.
