Haryana Unveils Ambitious Initiatives for Growth

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a mission to eliminate Yamuna pollution, expand sewage treatment, and introduce smart meters. Minimum wages will increase, and ODF model villages are planned. Funding for employee support was proposed. New electric buses and expanded air services will improve transportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a major initiative to tackle environmental concerns, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the launch of a mission aimed at eliminating pollution along the 313-kilometer Yamuna stretch in the state.

The project, expected to be completed by 2026-27, will expand sewage treatment capacities and introduce real-time monitoring of industrial units.

Additional developments include a significant hike in the minimum wage for unskilled workers, installation of millions of smart meters, and procurement of new electric buses for religious destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

