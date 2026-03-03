Left Menu

Delhi's Unseasonal Heat and Air Quality Decline Before Holi

Delhi experienced unusually warm temperatures, with maximum and minimum readings well above normal. A clear sky and gusty winds are predicted for Holi, potentially marking a record heat. Air quality continues to deteriorate, shifting from 'moderate' to 'poor' just before the festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:19 IST
Delhi witnessed an unexpectedly warm day on Tuesday, with temperatures reaching 31.5 degrees Celsius—over 4 degrees above the seasonal norm. Minimum temperatures also exceeded average figures, with readings of 15.6 degrees Celsius.

As Holi approaches, the India Meteorological Department forecasts the mercury could hit 33 degrees Celsius, making it potentially the year's hottest day so far. Weather predictions point to clear skies, alongside consistent winds that could gust up to 35 kmph during the day.

Amidst rising temperatures, Delhi's Air Quality Index slipped into the 'poor' category, climbing from 'moderate' the previous day. Pollution data reported a concerning AQI of 216, with specific localities like Punjabi Bagh recording significantly severe levels. Air quality is expected to stay within the 'moderate' and 'poor' ranges over the upcoming days.

