Stalin Inaugurates Senior Citizen Home and Innovation Hubs in Tamil Nadu

On a significant development day in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a state-of-the-art home for senior citizens at Kolathur, designed to accommodate 75 residents. The 25,500 square-foot facility includes various amenities like a physiotherapy centre, fulfilling a noble cause with a budget of Rs 11.88 crore.

This initiative was a collaboration with the Arulmigu Devi Baliamman and Ilankaliamman temple, reflecting a blend of social and religious community efforts. Alongside this, Chief Minister Stalin also launched 11 Mudhalvar Padaippagam centres. Established through the joint efforts of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and the Greater Chennai Corporation for Rs 33.85 crore, these centres serve as coworking and learning spaces.

These ventures are part of the Tamil Nadu government's push to support its citizens through innovative infrastructural projects, as highlighted in an official statement. Such developments underscore the state's commitment to both social care and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)