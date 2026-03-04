Trump Threatens Trade Embargo Amid Tensions with Spain

President Donald Trump has escalated tensions with Spain by threatening to terminate trade relations, citing Spain's lack of support for US and Israeli military actions against Iran. This bold statement was made during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the Oval Office.

The US president's comments came as a response to Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, who declared that US military bases in Spain would not be used for attacks not sanctioned by the United Nations. Albares emphasized Spain's commitment to international law and the European Union's trade agreements.

Spain, under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, has critiqued the US' military actions in the Middle East and maintained its stance on NATO spending, refusing to increase its budget beyond 2.1% of its GDP. This has further strained the country's relationship with the Trump administration.