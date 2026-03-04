Left Menu

Market Turmoil: Middle East Conflict Sends U.S. Stocks Spinning

U.S. stocks fell sharply due to escalating Middle East tensions, raising fears of prolonged conflict and higher inflation. Oil prices rose, impacting investor confidence. However, stocks recovered some losses, indicating risk tolerance. Airline shares improved while financials showed mixed performance, driven by oil price effects on inflation expectations and Federal Reserve policies.

On Tuesday afternoon, U.S. stocks plummeted as the ongoing Middle East conflict spurred investor anxiety over its potential impact on inflation. Major indexes, including the S&P 500, remained low, hinting at market concerns.

The fourth day of the conflict saw heightened activity, with Israeli and U.S. forces targeting Iran and retaliatory strikes occurring. Investors fear rising energy prices due to the turmoil could exacerbate inflation. Joseph Tanious from Northern Trust Asset Management remarked on the growing unease among investors about the war's duration and energy costs.

Despite initial significant losses, stocks trimmed their declines as the day progressed. Airline stocks gained, and while financials edged up, highlights included a rise in crude prices triggered by regional tensions. The prospect of continued volatility in energy prices complicates already challenging economic conditions, adding pressure to central banking policy decisions.

