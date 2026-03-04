Left Menu

Commerce Secretary's Testimony to Clarify Epstein Ties

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is set to testify before the House Oversight Committee regarding his previous connections to Jeffrey Epstein. Despite no accusations of misconduct, Lutnick aims to clarify his record. The session will be a closed-door interview in the upcoming weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 01:38 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 01:38 IST
Commerce Secretary's Testimony to Clarify Epstein Ties
Howard Lutnick

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has confirmed his appearance before the House Oversight Committee to address inquiries surrounding his former association with the late Jeffrey Epstein. Lutnick aims to provide clarity on the matter, stating his innocence and desire for transparency.

According to Axios, the interview is scheduled to occur privately in the coming weeks. While no allegations have been made against Lutnick, this testimony is part of ongoing investigations into Epstein's network.

Lutnick has expressed his eagerness to clear up any misconceptions and uphold his integrity amidst public scrutiny. His statement underscores a commitment to transparency and cooperation with the committee's investigative processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Stakes in Texas: Senate Primaries and Political Maneuvering

High Stakes in Texas: Senate Primaries and Political Maneuvering

 United States
2
Merz Pushes Trump for Stronger Stance on Russia

Merz Pushes Trump for Stronger Stance on Russia

 Global
3
Middle East Conflict Halts ATP Challenger in UAE

Middle East Conflict Halts ATP Challenger in UAE

 Global
4
Confrontation in the Skies: U.S. and Israel Assert Airspace Superiority Over Iran

Confrontation in the Skies: U.S. and Israel Assert Airspace Superiority Over...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026