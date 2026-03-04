Commerce Secretary's Testimony to Clarify Epstein Ties

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has confirmed his appearance before the House Oversight Committee to address inquiries surrounding his former association with the late Jeffrey Epstein. Lutnick aims to provide clarity on the matter, stating his innocence and desire for transparency.

According to Axios, the interview is scheduled to occur privately in the coming weeks. While no allegations have been made against Lutnick, this testimony is part of ongoing investigations into Epstein's network.

Lutnick has expressed his eagerness to clear up any misconceptions and uphold his integrity amidst public scrutiny. His statement underscores a commitment to transparency and cooperation with the committee's investigative processes.

