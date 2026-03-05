Devastating Fire Ravages Delhi Shanty Town, Claims Teen's Life

A raging fire in Delhi's Rithala area claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl and left more than 100 shanties destroyed early Thursday morning. The fire, which erupted at Bengali Basti, a settlement of migrant laborers, rendered scores of families homeless and without basic necessities.

The Delhi Fire Services received the emergency call at 4:15 am, dispatching over 18 fire tenders to the scene. The blaze was exacerbated by the close proximity of huts and the presence of highly inflammable materials, including plastic sheets, wooden planks, and cloth, making it tough for firefighters to control its spread.

The charred remains of the teenager, Rozina Khatun, were retrieved from the debris and sent for post-mortem examination. Firefighters eventually managed to control the flames around 6:30 am. Police have registered a case, yet the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined. The site is currently undergoing cooling operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)