Left Menu

Delhi's Green Makeover: Transformation of Najafgarh Dump into Atal Memorial Garden

The Delhi government plans to transform a 50-acre dumping ground along the Najafgarh drain into the 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial' garden. The project includes walkways, sports facilities, extensive greenery, and a 12-foot-high statue of the former prime minister, aimed at fostering community engagement and environmental development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:10 IST
Delhi's Green Makeover: Transformation of Najafgarh Dump into Atal Memorial Garden
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to convert a 50-acre garbage site along Najafgarh drain into a vibrant community garden, paying tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The plan, devised by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, includes walkways, an amphitheater, and sports courts, alongside flourishing greenery.

The garden project aims to reflect Vajpayee's vision of development centered around environment and culture. According to I&FC Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, the area will be transformed with 6,000 trees, including native species like amaltash and neem. A 12-foot statue of Vajpayee will stand amidst fountains and lush landscapes.

This transformation of the speckled dumping ground will also enhance the drainage system in the locality. By deploying 66 machines for desilting major drains, the project is expected to reduce waterlogging and enhance stormwater management in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Su-30 MKI aircraft of Indian Air Force goes off radar in Assam: Officials.

Su-30 MKI aircraft of Indian Air Force goes off radar in Assam: Officials.

 India
2
Australia and India Seal the Deal: Direct Trade Takes Flight

Australia and India Seal the Deal: Direct Trade Takes Flight

 India
3

Mystery in the Skies: Sukhoi-30 Fighter Jet Missing Over Assam

 India
4
Seafarers Assert Right to Safety Amid Gulf Tensions

Seafarers Assert Right to Safety Amid Gulf Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026