Delhi's Green Makeover: Transformation of Najafgarh Dump into Atal Memorial Garden

The Delhi government is set to convert a 50-acre garbage site along Najafgarh drain into a vibrant community garden, paying tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The plan, devised by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, includes walkways, an amphitheater, and sports courts, alongside flourishing greenery.

The garden project aims to reflect Vajpayee's vision of development centered around environment and culture. According to I&FC Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, the area will be transformed with 6,000 trees, including native species like amaltash and neem. A 12-foot statue of Vajpayee will stand amidst fountains and lush landscapes.

This transformation of the speckled dumping ground will also enhance the drainage system in the locality. By deploying 66 machines for desilting major drains, the project is expected to reduce waterlogging and enhance stormwater management in the area.

