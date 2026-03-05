West Bengal Sets Benchmark for Green Development Through Innovative Initiatives

West Bengal is setting a precedent in the realm of sustainable development through an innovative blend of circular economy initiatives, renewable energy advancements, and water conservation efforts. This was announced by Amit Mitra, Principal Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister and Finance Department, at the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry summit.

Mitra highlighted West Bengal's adoption of a 'circular economy' model, focusing on ecological protection while promoting economic activities. Noteworthy initiatives include the excavation of 800 km of creeks for rainwater conservation, enabling a 'sweet water' ecosystem supporting shrimp farming, which boosts exports significantly.

The state also shines in green transport, with over 2.62 lakh registered green vehicles and substantial renewable energy projects. Initiatives like 'Matir Srishti' and 'Jal Dharo Jal Bharo' underline the state's commitment to land and water conservation, supporting tribal communities and enhancing forest cover.

