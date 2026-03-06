Falling rocks kill motorcyclist in Uttakashi

A 28-year-old man died on Thursday after being hit by falling rocks on the Gangotri National Highway, allegedly triggered by a forest fire here, officials said. According to officials from the District Disaster Control Room, the incident occurred between Ganeshpur and Netala under the Barahat Range. They said Mayank Panwar (28), from Lata village, who was riding a motorcycle on the highway, was seriously injured after being hit by falling stones due to the forest fire. People gathered at the scene rushed Panwar to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The hospital's Chief Medical Superintendent, P S Pokhriyal, said that the man suffered serious internal wounds. Locals blamed the forest department's negligence for his death and demanded strict security arrangements and immediate control of the forest fire. They said the fire has been raging on the nearby mountain slopes for the past two days, triggering rockfalls and posing a risk of burning trees collapsing. Residents also expressed concern that the fire was gradually spreading towards roads and residential areas and warned that it could turn into a major disaster if not controlled in time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)