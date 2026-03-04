Galatasaray's UEFA Ban: Impact on Upcoming Liverpool Match

In a significant blow to Galatasaray, UEFA's Appeals Body has upheld sanctions, banning the Turkish champions from selling tickets to their supporters for the forthcoming Champions League game at Liverpool. This measure is a response to unruly conduct by Galatasaray fans during their recent encounter against Juventus.

The incident saw objects and fireworks hurled by fans, with reports of a man and his daughter sustaining injuries. The match in Turin witnessed Juventus, despite being down to ten players, recover from a significant deficit, forcing extra time in the Champions League playoff.

Galatasaray managed to clinch victory with two extra-time goals, securing passage to the round of 16. However, UEFA's disciplinary committee has imposed a fine of 40,000 euros, and the club's appeal against these penalties was rejected. Liverpool is set to face Galatasaray in the second leg in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)