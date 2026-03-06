Left Menu

India and Finland Strengthen Environmental Ties

India and Finland have renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on environmental cooperation, promising enhanced collaboration on pollution prevention, waste management, and climate change. The agreement, reaffirmed during Finnish President Alexander Stubb’s visit, emphasizes knowledge and technology exchange in environmental management and sustainable resource utilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 15:25 IST
India and Finland Strengthen Environmental Ties
  • Country:
  • India

India and Finland have bolstered their commitment to environmental protection by renewing their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in this critical area. This renewal aims to deepen collaboration in addressing pollution prevention, waste management, and climate change issues.

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav expressed his satisfaction at the agreement's renewal, highlighting its importance during Finnish President Alexander Stubb's four-day visit. The agreement, initially signed in 2020, will continue to serve as a structured framework for knowledge and technology exchange.

The renewed MoU covers a broad spectrum of environmental concerns, from controlling air and water pollution to promoting a circular economy and low-carbon solutions. It also includes initiatives on climate change mitigation and the sustainable management of forests and marine resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sovereignty at Stake: India's Oil Dilemma with U.S. Waiver

Sovereignty at Stake: India's Oil Dilemma with U.S. Waiver

 India
2
Gulf Energy Exports at Risk Amid Iran Conflict

Gulf Energy Exports at Risk Amid Iran Conflict

 Global
3
Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah Shine in India's Semifinal Triumph Over England

Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah Shine in India's Semifinal Triumph Over Englan...

 India
4
Indonesian Court Acquits Activists, Sparking Civil Liberties Debate

Indonesian Court Acquits Activists, Sparking Civil Liberties Debate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026