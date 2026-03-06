India and Finland Strengthen Environmental Ties

India and Finland have bolstered their commitment to environmental protection by renewing their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in this critical area. This renewal aims to deepen collaboration in addressing pollution prevention, waste management, and climate change issues.

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav expressed his satisfaction at the agreement's renewal, highlighting its importance during Finnish President Alexander Stubb's four-day visit. The agreement, initially signed in 2020, will continue to serve as a structured framework for knowledge and technology exchange.

The renewed MoU covers a broad spectrum of environmental concerns, from controlling air and water pollution to promoting a circular economy and low-carbon solutions. It also includes initiatives on climate change mitigation and the sustainable management of forests and marine resources.

