IIFCL to Fuel Infrastructure Growth with $1.6 Billion Global Fundraising

India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) is gearing up to raise USD 1.6 billion from multilateral agencies and overseas investors, marking a significant move in its resource mobilization strategy for infrastructure development across India.

'We aim to create a diversified, cost-effective long-term funding base,' said IIFCL's new Managing Director Rohit Rishi. The company has already mobilized resources from noteworthy multilaterals like the ADB, KfW, and the World Bank, showcasing international confidence in India's infrastructure expansion.

Additionally, IIFCL is preparing a USD 600 million blended finance facility and its first Green Bond issuance. It has also obtained necessary approvals for an initial public offer of shares, aligning with the state's disinvestment trajectory, with Cabinet clearance for listing already granted.

