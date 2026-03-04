Left Menu

IIFCL to Fuel Infrastructure Growth with $1.6 Billion Global Fundraising

India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) plans to raise USD 1.6 billion from multilateral agencies and other overseas investors to strengthen infrastructure development in India. The strategy includes diversified funding focuses, a debut Green Bond, and an IPO as part of the government's broader disinvestment plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 18:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) is gearing up to raise USD 1.6 billion from multilateral agencies and overseas investors, marking a significant move in its resource mobilization strategy for infrastructure development across India.

'We aim to create a diversified, cost-effective long-term funding base,' said IIFCL's new Managing Director Rohit Rishi. The company has already mobilized resources from noteworthy multilaterals like the ADB, KfW, and the World Bank, showcasing international confidence in India's infrastructure expansion.

Additionally, IIFCL is preparing a USD 600 million blended finance facility and its first Green Bond issuance. It has also obtained necessary approvals for an initial public offer of shares, aligning with the state's disinvestment trajectory, with Cabinet clearance for listing already granted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soaring Insurance Costs Amid Gulf Tensions: A Maritime Impact

Soaring Insurance Costs Amid Gulf Tensions: A Maritime Impact

 Global
2
Owaisi Urges Modi to Address US Relations Amid West Asia Turmoil

Owaisi Urges Modi to Address US Relations Amid West Asia Turmoil

 India
3
India's Foreign Policy: Sovereignty or Subservience?

India's Foreign Policy: Sovereignty or Subservience?

 India
4
Punjab Assembly Honors Influential Figures with Somber Tributes

Punjab Assembly Honors Influential Figures with Somber Tributes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026