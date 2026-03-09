Left Menu

Drunken Drive Leads to a Fiery Crash

A car accident caused by a drunken driver left four injured when a businessman drove into two motorcycles. The incident occurred early Monday as the motorcyclists were heading for Ramzan shopping at Charminar. The driver, under the influence of alcohol, dragged a bike 200 meters before stopping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A severe car accident took place early Monday morning when a speeding vehicle, driven by a 40-year-old businessman under the influence of alcohol, collided with two motorcycles in a bustling area.

The motorcyclists, who were headed to Charminar for Ramzan shopping, suffered bleeding injuries due to the crash, as the car dragged one motorcycle for about 200 meters before halting.

The driver has been served a notice, and police have launched an investigation into the exact circumstances of the incident to ensure justice and safety for all road users.

(With inputs from agencies.)

