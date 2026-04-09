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Tragic Loss on Maharashtra's Roads: Kaij's Tehsildar Dies in Car Accident

A tragic road accident claimed the life of Rakesh Gidde, the tehsildar of Kaij in Maharashtra's Beed district. The incident happened near Nehrunagar Tanda on the Latur-Ambajogai highway. The police confirmed that Gidde's car overturned, resulting in his immediate death. His body was released to his family after a post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:00 IST
Tragic Loss on Maharashtra's Roads: Kaij's Tehsildar Dies in Car Accident
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The tehsildar of Kaij, Rakesh Gidde, met with a fatal road accident early Thursday morning in Latur district. The mishap, which occurred near Nehrunagar Tanda on the Latur-Ambajogai highway at 5am, resulted in his untimely demise.

According to police sources, Gidde's car went out of control and overturned, leading to instant death due to the severe impact. The vehicle was reported to be heavily damaged, highlighting the severity of the accident.

After completing post-mortem procedures, local authorities handed over Gidde's body to his family. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, mourning the loss of a respected official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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