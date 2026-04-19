Maniyanpilla Raju Cleared of Drunken Driving Charges

Actor Maniyanpilla Raju has been acquitted of allegations of drunk driving in a hit-and-run case following the release of blood test results. According to police statements on Sunday, the results indicated no presence of alcohol in Raju's system at the time of the February 5 incident.

The accident occurred in Thiruvananthapuram when Raju's vehicle allegedly struck a two-wheeler, injuring two individuals, after which he reportedly fled the scene. The Museum Police Station confirmed that Raju's blood sample was collected the following day and has since shown no evidence of intoxication.

Police have stated that despite this development, a chargesheet will be filed addressing other allegations related to negligent driving and endangerment. Following the event, Raju admitted to reporters that panic prompted his return home after the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)