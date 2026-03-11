Tragic Crocodile Attack Claims Fisherman's Life in Odisha

An Odisha fisherman, Deba Kumar Mandal, was tragically killed in a crocodile attack near Bhitarkanika National Park, forest officials reported. Deba was casting his fishing net when the incident occurred.

His body was recovered by forest and fire brigade personnel the following day. Despite the attack occurring outside national park limits, the forest department confirmed that his family would receive Rs 10 lakh compensation as per the revised ex gratia payment scheme for wildlife conflict fatalities.

Notably, the area surrounding the park has seen four human deaths due to crocodile attacks in the past year, though no crocodile fatalities have been recorded. Bhitarkanika is home to 1,858 saltwater crocodiles.

