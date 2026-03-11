Delhi Tops the Pollution Index: A Deep Dive into India's Air Quality Crisis

A recent analysis from Climate Trends has identified Delhi as the most polluted city in India for the year 2024-25. It recorded the highest annual levels of PM2.5 and endured prolonged periods of 'severe' air quality, particularly during winter months. Patna emerged as the country's second-most polluted city.

The study utilized Central Pollution Control Board's air quality monitoring data, examining meteorological influences on PM2.5 pollution across six major Indian cities. This research differentiates between pollution driven by emissions and variations caused by weather changes. Notably, Delhi faces an unprecedented pollution crisis due to local emissions and regional factors.

Sagnik Dey from IIT Delhi highlights the role of meteorological conditions, such as low wind speeds and high humidity in sustaining high pollution levels. The report advocates for critical reforms in the National Clean Air Programme to account for weather influences, suggesting the need for meteorologically-adjusted metrics and strategic winter targets.