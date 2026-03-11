Left Menu

Delhi Tops the Pollution Index: A Deep Dive into India's Air Quality Crisis

A report by Climate Trends reveals Delhi as the most polluted city in 2024-25 due to high PM2.5 levels. Patna follows as the second-most polluted city. Meteorological factors heavily influence air pollution, highlighting the need for improved strategies in the national clean air campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:17 IST
Delhi Tops the Pollution Index: A Deep Dive into India's Air Quality Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent analysis from Climate Trends has identified Delhi as the most polluted city in India for the year 2024-25. It recorded the highest annual levels of PM2.5 and endured prolonged periods of 'severe' air quality, particularly during winter months. Patna emerged as the country's second-most polluted city.

The study utilized Central Pollution Control Board's air quality monitoring data, examining meteorological influences on PM2.5 pollution across six major Indian cities. This research differentiates between pollution driven by emissions and variations caused by weather changes. Notably, Delhi faces an unprecedented pollution crisis due to local emissions and regional factors.

Sagnik Dey from IIT Delhi highlights the role of meteorological conditions, such as low wind speeds and high humidity in sustaining high pollution levels. The report advocates for critical reforms in the National Clean Air Programme to account for weather influences, suggesting the need for meteorologically-adjusted metrics and strategic winter targets.

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026