Prime Minister Modi Launches Major Development Projects and Rail Services in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for various infrastructure and energy projects in Tamil Nadu, valued at Rs 5,650 crore. Aimed at boosting connectivity and employment, these initiatives include rail services, road infrastructure, and a city gas distribution network, enhancing the state's development and energy access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruchirapalli | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated a range of development projects across Tamil Nadu, marking a significant investment of approximately Rs 5,650 crore. These projects, unveiled on Wednesday, promise to create thousands of jobs for Tamil Nadu's youth.

The Prime Minister also flagged off new train services, such as the Nagercoil–Charlapalli and Podanur–Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express trains. These services aim to enhance rail connectivity between Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states including Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, and eastern India.

In the energy sector, Modi laid the groundwork for Bharat Petroleum's City Gas Distribution Network with a projected cost surpassing Rs 3,680 crore. This initiative will extend piped natural gas to nearly nine lakh households and establish over 201 CNG stations, providing a substantial environmental benefit equivalent to planting 4 crore trees over eight years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

