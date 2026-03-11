Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Drives Tamil Nadu's Development with Massive Infrastructure Push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched development projects worth Rs 5,650 crore in Tamil Nadu, focusing on infrastructure, clean energy, and rail connectivity. The initiatives aim to improve local economies, create jobs, and enhance access to essential services, including piped natural gas and modernized rail stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruchirapalli | Updated: 11-03-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 19:07 IST
Prime Minister Modi Drives Tamil Nadu's Development with Massive Infrastructure Push
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an array of development projects in Tamil Nadu valued at Rs 5,650 crore. The initiatives span infrastructure, clean energy, and transportation sectors, designed to bolster the state's economy and provide thousands of jobs for local youth.

Modi inaugurated key projects, including two Amrit Bharat Express trains to enhance rail connectivity across Tamil Nadu and beyond, and laid the foundation for Bharat Petroleum Corporation's City Gas Distribution Network. This network aims to provide piped natural gas to over 8 lakh households, easing access to cleaner fuel.

Highlighting the significance of these projects, Modi noted that increased local production of lubricants via the new IOCL Lube Plant in Chennai would cut import dependency and fuel domestic industrial demand. A series of rural road improvements under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana was also flagged to enhance rural accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026