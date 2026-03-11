Prime Minister Modi Drives Tamil Nadu's Development with Massive Infrastructure Push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an array of development projects in Tamil Nadu valued at Rs 5,650 crore. The initiatives span infrastructure, clean energy, and transportation sectors, designed to bolster the state's economy and provide thousands of jobs for local youth.

Modi inaugurated key projects, including two Amrit Bharat Express trains to enhance rail connectivity across Tamil Nadu and beyond, and laid the foundation for Bharat Petroleum Corporation's City Gas Distribution Network. This network aims to provide piped natural gas to over 8 lakh households, easing access to cleaner fuel.

Highlighting the significance of these projects, Modi noted that increased local production of lubricants via the new IOCL Lube Plant in Chennai would cut import dependency and fuel domestic industrial demand. A series of rural road improvements under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana was also flagged to enhance rural accessibility.

