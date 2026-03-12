Left Menu

Astrophysicists Crack Code Behind Superluminous Supernovas

Astrophysicists have figured out why some supernovas are exceptionally bright, unraveling the mystery of superluminous supernovas. Meanwhile, SpaceX faces delays with its Starship, affecting NASA's moon mission plans. In Spain, a low-cost artificial cornea is being developed, and the FCC chair critiques Amazon's satellite launch progress.

Astrophysicists have shed light on a longstanding cosmic mystery: the reason behind the exceptional brightness of superluminous supernovas. These explosions, marking the end of massive stars, can outshine the sun a billion times over, with some even more luminous. A particular supernova a billion light-years from Earth is offering new insights.

SpaceX's Starship project, crucial to NASA's Artemis program for lunar missions, is lagging behind schedule. Initially selected in 2021 as a moon lander, Starship has encountered at least two years of development delays. NASA is aiming to expedite its lunar mission plans, especially with China aiming for the moon by 2030.

In Spain, researchers have crafted an artificial cornea from fish scales, providing a cost-effective option to traditional donor transplants for severe eye conditions. The innovation addresses challenges posed by the cornea's limited regenerative capability. Additionally, the FCC Chair took aim at Amazon's sluggish satellite launch efforts compared to SpaceX's rapid progress.

