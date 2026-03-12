Left Menu

Unearthing the Ancestors: The Discovery of the Hunter Wash Tyrannosaur

A colossal tibia from a tyrannosaur discovered in New Mexico predates Tyrannosaurus rex by millions of years, potentially being a direct ancestor. Known as the Hunter Wash tyrannosaur, its size suggests it weighed around 4.7 tons, larger than other tyrannosaurs of its time. Researchers are seeking more bones to learn more.

A colossal shinbone discovered in New Mexico's remote northwestern region may be linked to the ancestors of Tyrannosaurus rex, researchers have revealed. Unearthed in the 1970s, the bone, dating back 74 million years, pre-dates the huge carnivorous dinosaur by millions of years, indicating a potential direct lineage.

The shinbone, measuring 3.2 feet in length, is part of the tyrannosaur group, which includes the infamous T. rex. However, its size is comparable to only 80% of the dimensions of the largest-known T. rex specimen, Sue, displayed at Chicago's Field Museum. Dubbed the Hunter Wash tyrannosaur after its discovery site, no other bones have been found.

At an estimated weight of 4.7 tons, the Hunter Wash tyrannosaur was larger than contemporaries like Daspletosaurus and Gorgosaurus. It signals a period when tyrannosaurs were not yet at their largest. New research published in Scientific Reports claims further fossil discoveries could determine if it is indeed a direct ancestor or a close relative of T. rex.

