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Mumbai Mayor Addresses Air Pollution Concerns Amid Rising Dust Levels

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde assures that the problems facing all citizens, including air pollution, are being addressed by the civic body. This comes after Bollywood star Deepika Padukone spotlighted the deteriorating air quality. Infrastructure projects are cited as major contributors to the increasing dust levels in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:58 IST
Mumbai Mayor Addresses Air Pollution Concerns Amid Rising Dust Levels
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde emphasized that the city is addressing widespread issues, not just individual complaints, in response to concerns raised by Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone about the city's air pollution.

Padukone, spotlighting the worsening air quality, questioned the steps taken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Tawde addressed this, explaining that major city projects, including the Mumbai Metro, railways, and public works, have increased dust levels over the past five years.

The BMC has implemented standard operating procedures for contractors and agencies to adhere to dust-control measures. This action follows Padukone's social media post highlighting Mumbai's average air quality index, which has been hovering around 150, causing discomfort for citizens, especially children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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