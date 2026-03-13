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Parliamentary Push for Drone Surveillance in Forests

A parliamentary committee recommended drone surveys to monitor forest lands to prevent encroachment. Public reports on these surveys should be accessible to verify land status. Instances of illegal forest land sales have been noted, and states must maintain transparent records as per existing rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:47 IST
Parliamentary Push for Drone Surveillance in Forests
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The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests, and Climate Change has made significant recommendations to enhance forest land management. The committee advises the Environment Ministry to ensure that states and Union territories utilize drone technology for land surveys in forest areas to curb illegal encroachment.

According to a report tabled in the Rajya Sabha, the committee suggests that making drone survey reports publicly accessible would empower local authorities and the public to verify land status prior to any commercial transactions. This transparency is deemed crucial, especially in the light of reports indicating that approximately 13,000 sq km of forest area is illegally occupied across 25 states.

The committee also highlighted the need for compliance with the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Rules, 2023, which mandate states to prepare and maintain comprehensive records of forest lands. It expressed concerns over the availability and accessibility of such information, which remains critical for legal transparency and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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