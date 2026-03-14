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Hyundai Recalls 2026 Palisade SUVs Due to Safety Concerns

Hyundai Motor has announced a recall of its 2026 Palisade SUVs in the U.S. and Canada following a fatal incident involving malfunctioning power seats. Sales of the Palisade Limited and Calligraphy trims are halted due to seat sensors potentially failing to detect occupants or objects properly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 00:36 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 00:36 IST
Hyundai Recalls 2026 Palisade SUVs Due to Safety Concerns
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Hyundai Motor has issued an urgent recall of its 2026 Palisade SUVs in the United States and Canada after a tragic accident involving faulty power seats.

This action follows an incident in Ohio where a two-year-old girl lost her life, prompting the automaker to pause sales of its Palisade Limited and Calligraphy models.

The recall focuses on malfunctioning sensors in the second and third-row power seats, which may not correctly detect the presence of an occupant or object, posing a significant safety risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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