Hyundai Recalls 2026 Palisade SUVs Due to Safety Concerns

Hyundai Motor has issued an urgent recall of its 2026 Palisade SUVs in the United States and Canada after a tragic accident involving faulty power seats.

This action follows an incident in Ohio where a two-year-old girl lost her life, prompting the automaker to pause sales of its Palisade Limited and Calligraphy models.

The recall focuses on malfunctioning sensors in the second and third-row power seats, which may not correctly detect the presence of an occupant or object, posing a significant safety risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)