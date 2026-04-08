Hyundai Resumes Palisade SUV Sales After Power Seat Fix

Hyundai Motor announced it is resuming sales of its 2026 Palisade SUVs after implementing a safety fix for a power seat malfunction that tragically resulted in a child's death. The automaker had halted sales in March and recalled over 68,000 vehicles to address the issue.

The company updated the software for the affected models, making several safety improvements such as requiring the tailgate to be open for seat stow functions and disabling certain controls. This update aims to enhance occupant and object detection to prevent unwanted occurrences.

In light of incidents in the U.S. and South Korea, including injuries reportedly connected to the problematic seats, Hyundai has fully committed to re-evaluating safety protocols as it continues its investigation into the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)