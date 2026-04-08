Price Surge: Hyundai's Strategic Move Amid Rising Costs

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced that starting May 2026, it will raise vehicle prices by up to 1% across its portfolio. This decision stems from the need to manage rising input costs, as stated in a recent regulatory filing by the company.

The company emphasized that while it strives to absorb these rising costs to shield customers from significant price changes, the burden of escalating input expenses has forced a partial price hike. The adjustment will differ depending on the model and variant of each vehicle.

Hyundai's move to pass on some costs to consumers signals a broader industry response to ongoing economic pressures, reflecting how major players are dealing with financial challenges while seeking to maintain customer loyalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)