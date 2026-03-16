BJP president Nitin Nabin, CM Nitish Kumar, 3 other NDA candidates win Rajya Sabha polls in Bihar: Returning Officer.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:12 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP president Nitin Nabin, CM Nitish Kumar, 3 other NDA candidates win Rajya Sabha polls in Bihar: Returning Officer.
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- BJP
- Nitin Nabin
- Nitish Kumar
- India
- politics
- Rajya Sabha
- elections
- Bihar
- NDA
- victory
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