Inferno in Bhiwandi: Furniture Godowns Reduced to Ashes
A massive fire in Bhiwandi's Kasheli area engulfed nine furniture godowns, causing complete destruction. The blaze, hindered by inadequate firefighting equipment and water, was controlled after six hours. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The godowns were newly established without safety measures in place.
- Country:
- India
A devastating fire broke out in nine furniture godowns in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, leaving them completely gutted. The incident took place at Chamunda Complex, Kasheli, around 11:30 am, as per official reports.
The blaze presented an operational challenge for the firefighters, primarily due to the highly combustible nature of the stored furniture, compounded by the absence of adequate firefighting systems in these newly started godowns.
After six hours of intense firefighting, involving personnel from multiple municipal corporations, the fire was finally quelled by 6 pm. Despite logistical hurdles, no injuries were reported in the aftermath.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhiwandi
- fire
- furniture
- godowns
- Maharashtra
- Thane
- Chamunda
- Kasheli
- firefighters
- safety
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