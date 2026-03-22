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Lift Tragedy at R G Kar Hospital: Safety Lapses Under Scrutiny

Investigators are probing potential safety lapses and human errors in the death of Arup Bannerjee, who was trapped in a lift at R G Kar Hospital. Despite recent inspections, the elevator malfunctioned. The incident has sparked political tensions, leading to arrests and demands for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-03-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 16:26 IST
Lift Tragedy at R G Kar Hospital: Safety Lapses Under Scrutiny
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  • India

In a tragic incident unfolding at R G Kar Hospital, Arup Bannerjee died after being trapped in a hospital lift, prompting an investigation into possible safety lapses and human errors, authorities reported on Sunday.

The elevator, which had passed a recent inspection, malfunctioned, leading to Bannerjee's unfortunate death while his family looked on helplessly. Investigators are examining all aspects, including adherence to safety protocols, maintenance response time, and unauthorized access to the lift's machine room.

The incident has ignited a political storm in the region. ABVP activists protested at the hospital demanding accountability, while political figures have blamed systemic issues within the healthcare infrastructure. The police have made arrests as part of the ongoing inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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