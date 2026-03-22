Middle East Power Tension: Iran's Warning on Energy Infrastructure

The volatile situation in the Middle East has escalated as Iran's Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, issued a stark warning regarding the potential destruction of critical infrastructure and energy facilities in the region.

This announcement came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to target Iranian power plants should the Strait of Hormuz not be fully open within a 48-hour window.

Qalibaf emphasized that any strike on Iran's energy sites would render regional infrastructure as viable targets for retaliation, likely causing an uptick in global oil prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)