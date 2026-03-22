Middle East Power Tension: Iran's Warning on Energy Infrastructure
Iran's Parliament Speaker warned that critical infrastructure and energy facilities in the Middle East could face irreversible destruction if Iranian power plants are attacked. His statement follows U.S. President Trump's warning about targeting Iranian power plants if the Strait of Hormuz isn't fully opened soon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 22-03-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 16:22 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The volatile situation in the Middle East has escalated as Iran's Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, issued a stark warning regarding the potential destruction of critical infrastructure and energy facilities in the region.
This announcement came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to target Iranian power plants should the Strait of Hormuz not be fully open within a 48-hour window.
Qalibaf emphasized that any strike on Iran's energy sites would render regional infrastructure as viable targets for retaliation, likely causing an uptick in global oil prices.
(With inputs from agencies.)