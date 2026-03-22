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Australia's Pivotal Role in COP31: Leading Climate Talks in Türkiye

Australia is set to play a significant role as President of Negotiations at the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Türkiye. Engaging Pacific neighbours and key players like India, Australia aims to create climate pathways accommodating varied global needs, despite its status as a major fossil fuel exporter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 16:19 IST
Australia's Pivotal Role in COP31: Leading Climate Talks in Türkiye
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Australia is poised to take a prominent position at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Türkiye, serving as President of Negotiations. This move aligns with Australia's strategy to support its Pacific neighbours and engage global stakeholders like India.

Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, emphasized the importance of this role in shaping climate action pathways that consider the distinct needs of all countries. Despite being a major fossil fuel exporter, Australia is determined to foster a collaborative environment at COP31.

With a renewable energy target of 80% by 2030 and a net-zero goal for 2050, Australia's dedication to climate action stands out. However, criticism arises from Australia's approval of new coal and gas projects, raising questions about the credibility of its leadership.

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