Swapna Verma: A New Leader in BJP's Women Wing

In a strategic move reflecting its commitment to inclusive politics, the Madhya Pradesh unit of BJP has appointed Swapna Verma as the general secretary of the Mahila Morcha. Verma, a seasoned medical professional turned social worker, embodies the party's vision of integrating young, first-generation politicians into its ranks.

Verma's appointment is seen as part of a broader strategy by the BJP to bring individuals without traditional political backgrounds into leadership roles. This aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to actively engage one lakh first-generation youth in political participation, reinforcing the party ethos of 'Sabka Prayas' or collective effort.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Verma significantly contributed to public health through the Madhurima Sewa Sanskar Foundation, co-founded with her husband. Their work in healthcare outreach has benefitted over six lakh people, making it an impactful initiative in Madhya Pradesh's healthcare sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)