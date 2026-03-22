Swapna Verma: A New Leader in BJP's Women Wing
Swapna Verma, a medical professional and social worker, has been named general secretary of Madhya Pradesh BJP's Mahila Morcha. Her appointment aligns with PM Modi's vision of engaging first-generation youth in politics. Verma's foundation has provided free healthcare to over six lakh individuals in Madhya Pradesh.
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In a strategic move reflecting its commitment to inclusive politics, the Madhya Pradesh unit of BJP has appointed Swapna Verma as the general secretary of the Mahila Morcha. Verma, a seasoned medical professional turned social worker, embodies the party's vision of integrating young, first-generation politicians into its ranks.
Verma's appointment is seen as part of a broader strategy by the BJP to bring individuals without traditional political backgrounds into leadership roles. This aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to actively engage one lakh first-generation youth in political participation, reinforcing the party ethos of 'Sabka Prayas' or collective effort.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, Verma significantly contributed to public health through the Madhurima Sewa Sanskar Foundation, co-founded with her husband. Their work in healthcare outreach has benefitted over six lakh people, making it an impactful initiative in Madhya Pradesh's healthcare sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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