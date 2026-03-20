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Delhi's Cold Snap and Clean Air: A Rare March Phenomenon

Delhi experienced its coldest March day in six years and a rare instance of clean air, with the AQI dropping to 'satisfactory' levels following continuous rain and winds. The temperatures settled significantly below normal, marking a notable change from typical March weather in the capital city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:13 IST
Delhi's Cold Snap and Clean Air: A Rare March Phenomenon
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In a remarkable meteorological event, Delhi recorded its coldest March day in six years, with temperatures plunging to 21.7°C—9.6 degrees below the March norm. This cold snap came as persistent rain and strong winds swept across the capital, ushering in a bout of clean air.

The city's air quality also improved dramatically, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 93, categorizing it as 'satisfactory.' This is the first time in five months that Delhi has experienced such favorable air quality conditions.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded widespread rainfall, making it the wettest March in three years. With the forecast predicting clearing skies, the recent streak of rainy days is expected to subside, bringing temperatures back to typical March levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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