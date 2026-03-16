Uttar Pradesh's Clean Air Leap: World Bank Invests $300M

The World Bank signed a crucial agreement on Monday to lend $300 million to Uttar Pradesh, funding a transformative clean air project. This initiative supports the state's Clean Air Plan, aiming to enhance air quality and generate employment for youth and women.

The UP Clean Air Management Program focuses on transitioning key sectors such as transport, agriculture, and industry towards cleaner practices, with positive implications for surrounding states. The deployment of around 200 new air quality monitors is planned, according to a joint statement. Leading figures including Juhi Mukherjee from India's Ministry of Finance, B Chandrakala from the Government of Uttar Pradesh, and Paul Procee from the World Bank were present at the signing.

Uttar Pradesh is poised to reach a $1 trillion economy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, emphasizing the alignment of economic growth with environmental sustainability. The program also anticipates leveraging $150 million in private investments, particularly in the transport and MSME sectors, and includes initiatives like introducing electric vehicles and modern emissions monitoring. Crucially, over 700 brick kilns will adopt eco-friendly technology, and 3.9 million households will access clean cooking solutions.