Winter's Unseasonal Fury: Uttarakhand's Snowy Surprise

Winter made an unexpected and severe return to Uttarakhand as high-altitude regions were covered in snow on Friday, marking one of the heaviest snowfalls in March in recent years. Badrinath and Kedarnath were among areas buried under thick snow, with Kedarnath receiving four feet of snow by the evening.

The intense snowfall led to a sharp drop in temperatures across the state, affecting regions from the lofty Himalayas to the plains. Dehradun recorded maximum temperatures 11 degrees below normal, highlighting the impact of incessant rain and snow. Notably, Pantnagar, Tehri, and Mukteshwar saw significant temperature drops, showcasing nature's unpredictable temperament.

Given the severe weather, the Met Office issued an 'Orange Alert' for specific districts, warning of heavy rain and strong winds. Although weather conditions are expected to improve by Saturday, officials warned of continued light rain in certain areas until March 26, advising caution.

(With inputs from agencies.)