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Unraveling the Flames: Investigation into the Sudden Palam Blaze

Investigation agencies are intensifying efforts to determine the cause of the devastating fire in southwest Delhi's Palam area. The fire originated from the building's lower portion and spread rapidly. Officials are examining electrical faults and fire safety measures, with substantive findings anticipated from detailed inspections and reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:10 IST
Unraveling the Flames: Investigation into the Sudden Palam Blaze
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Investigation agencies have intensified their efforts to determine the cause of the devastating fire that tore through a building in southwest Delhi's Palam area. Preliminary evidence indicates that the blaze began on the ground floor before rapidly engulfing the entire structure, officials reported on Friday.

CCTV footage has been instrumental in providing crucial leads, as it captured the flames first erupting from the lower portion of the building. This revelation has helped investigators narrow down the likely origins of the fire.

Authorities have initiated a detailed technical investigation, including an electrical inspection of the building. Agencies like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, BSES, and IGL have been requested to conduct comprehensive inspections. Investigators aim to ascertain whether a short circuit or any negligence contributed to the blaze and will take strict action against those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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