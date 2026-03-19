Tragic Fire in Palam: A Wake-Up Call for Urban Fire Safety

A devastating fire struck in southwest Delhi's Palam, leading to the tragic deaths of nine family members due to suspected asphyxiation from smoke inhalation. Investigators believe a short circuit in an electrical board near the entrance may have sparked the blaze, though confirmation awaits a forensic report.

The fire began on the ground floor of a four-storey building, which contained a cloth and cosmetics business. Family members, residing in the upper levels, may have rushed upstairs to escape the thick smoke and turned on water taps to seek relief.

The incident raised concerns about fire safety in congested areas, with issues like flammable materials and inadequate water pressure hampering rescue efforts. A magisterial inquiry and government investigation are underway to identify any lapses and ensure accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)