US DEA Targets Colombian President Gustavo Petro in Drug Probe

The US Drug Enforcement Administration has designated Colombian President Gustavo Petro as a 'priority target' amid an investigation into his alleged drug trade connections. Federal prosecutors in New York are scrutinizing Petro's potential links to traffickers, including possible dealings with Mexico's Sinaloa cartel, according to Associated Press sources and records.

The inquiry is reportedly in its initial stages, with federal prosecutors exploring claims that Petro's representatives solicited bribes from drug traffickers to avoid extradition to the United States. Allegations of smuggling operations through Colombian ports and maneuvering his 'total peace' initiative for traffickers' benefits are also under examination.

The investigations into Petro coincided with his son Nicolás being accused of soliciting illegal campaign contributions from a convicted drug dealer, charges he denies. While Petro himself denies any involvement in drug trafficking, Colombian authorities continue to probe allegations against him and his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)