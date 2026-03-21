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Anjarle: India's Coastal Real Estate Gem Unveiled

Anjarle, a coastal gem on Maharashtra's Konkan coast, is projected to witness up to 5x land appreciation within the next decade. Infrastructure developments, ecological uniqueness, and fixed land supply support this valuation. This growth parallels North Goa's rise in the early 2000s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 13:42 IST
Anjarle: India's Coastal Real Estate Gem Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

Anjarle, located on Maharashtra's Konkan coast, has been identified as a burgeoning real estate hotspot, with land prices expected to rise up to fivefold over the next decade. A report by Liases Foras highlights infrastructure projects reducing travel times from Mumbai and Pune as key growth drivers.

Unique natural endowments, including Olive Ridley turtle nesting sites and a centuries-old Ganesha temple, make Anjarle irreplaceable in the coastal real estate market. These non-replicable assets ensure a stable and growing value, aligning Anjarle with prestigious global destinations like Amalfi and Santorini.

Stricter Coastal Regulation Zone III norms further guarantee a constrained land supply in Anjarle, preserving its landscape. The area resembles North Goa in the early 2000s, now with emerging branded hospitality, promising significant real estate appreciation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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