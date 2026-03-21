Forests: The Breath of Life and Economy

During the 'Aranya Samagam' national dialogue on 'Forests and Economies', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed the crucial role of forests in maintaining nature's balance.

Speaking at the event commemorating the International Day of Forests, Adityanath noted that forests significantly contribute to water, air, and ultimately life itself. He highlighted the link between forest conservation and economic development.

The chief minister called for heightened awareness regarding forest preservation, citing Vedic traditions that equate the importance of a tree to ten sons, and emphasizing the shared responsibility for environmental protection amid challenges like global climate changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)